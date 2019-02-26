John O. Lucks, 65, of Union, Illinois, went home to be with the Lord on February 19, 2019, after a life well lived. A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Food for Greater Elgin, an organization he helped develop, or Boys and Girls Club of America (Elgin Chapter). John was born May 30, 1953 the son of John A. and Patricia L. Lucks in Homestead, PA. He was a patriot who served his country in the Army. He held an MBA from The Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. On August 26, 1994 he married Sonia Carpenter. John was the Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing for Heritage-Crystal Clean in Elgin. He was a leader in the environmental waste management industry. Golf and chocolate were his passions. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend who was loved and will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Sonia, his five children, Valeri (Drew), Robyn, Jeff (Sandy), Adam (Meghan) and Michael (Paige), his five grandchildren, Dorothy, Emma, Jazmine, Jimmy, and Quinn, and his three brothers, David, Paul (Nan), Todd, and his sister, Susan (Bruce), four nieces, Nichole, Amanda, Sara, and Kristen, and a nephew, Kyle. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary