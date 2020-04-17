|
|
On April 12th, Easter Sunday, at 3:05 pm, John Olson, known to family and friends as Jack, passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 76. Jack was born November 28th, 1943, in Ashtabula, Ohio, to the late John and Edith Olson. He attended Augustana College, and graduated from North Park University in Chicago, Illinois. Jack then attended one year of North Park Seminary. Following that, he taught at Luther North High School in Chicago in 1969, where he met his future wife, Sandy. After marriage, Jack began his long entrepreneurial career. His most recent business endeavor was as the founding owner of Sundek of Illinois. Upon retirement, his son Jake took over and now owns the business. Besides his family, his loves were church, THE Ohio State Buckeyes, 16" softball, the Chicago Bulls, and golf. Jack was a long-time active member of his church, Messiah Lutheran, spending countless hours volunteering. He is a member of the 16" Softball Hall of Fame. Jack was recently recognized as a 50-year Chicago Bulls season ticket holder. He loved to golf with his wife Sandy in The Villages, Florida, where they owned a home for 10 years. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sandy, his children Jodi (Ken) Blazek, Jake (Trisha) Olson, and Kelly Causero, his grandchildren, Kade and Kael, Cora, Kyle, Tyler, Cooper, Ella, and Owen, Lincoln and Kendall, and several cousins. Due to this unprecedented time, a memorial service will be planned when it is safe to gather. Remembrances may be made in Jack's name to Illinois,103 Schelter Rd., Ste 25, Lincolnshire, IL 60069, https://www.soill.org/, (224-234-8635). Sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 17, 2020