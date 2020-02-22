|
John P. Biestek, 84, passed away on February 14, 2020. John, an attorney and a financial/investment advisor had a long and illustrious career, including serving as President of the Northwest Suburban Bar Association. John is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; son, Scott; daughter, Becky Perry; son-in-law, Ted Perry; and six grandchildren, Lauren, Jonathan and Kristofer Biestek; and Teddy, Danny and Charlie Perry. Services will be private and a celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 22, 2020