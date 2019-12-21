|
|
ELGIN - John P. Doran, age 81, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at his home. He was born July 29, 1938 in Detroit, Michigan. Mr. Doran is survived by his wife, Catherine "Arlene"; two children Christine (James) Konieczny and Debbie Ernst. A brother Edward (Sally) Doran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Funeral mass will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, December 23rd at St. Patrick Crane Road Church, 4N491 Crane Road, St. Charles. Burial will be at Prairie Cemetery, St. Charles. Visitation will be Monday from 10:00A.M. until the time of mass at church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the . To leave an online condolence or remembrance to the family, visit the funeral homes' obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home Geneva, 630-232-7337.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 21, 2019