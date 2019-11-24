|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - John P. Furlong, Jr., formerly of Arlington Heights, was born on December 27, 1924 in Chicago to John P. Sr. and Marion (nee Sheridan) Furlong. He died Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. John was a graduate of Illinois Institute of Technology and had a lifelong career as a civil engineer. He served as a Merchant Marine and in the Army Air Corps as a navigator during WWII. He loved his family, was an avid reader and a lifelong learner. His survivors include his children, John "Jack" III, Nancy (John) Dynkowski, William "Bill" (Debbie), Mark, Patrice Mayer, Susan (Gregory) Duffner, Kathy (Daniel) Fox, Matthew (Kelly), and Colleen Fahey; his 18 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Patrice "TC" Furlong; his children, Terri St. Thomas, Janis Dudzik and James; his granddaughter Laura; his sisters, Rita and Dolores; and by his parents. Visitation from 9:00 am Tuesday, November 26, 2019 until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 am at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence, 901 Martha Street, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 24, 2019