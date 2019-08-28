Daily Herald Obituaries
JOHN P. GRAFFEO


1949 - 2019
JOHN P. GRAFFEO Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - Visitation for John P. Graffeo, 70, a resident of Bonita Springs, FL, formerly of Schaumburg, will be held Thursday, Aug. 29 from 6:00-8:00pm and again Friday, Aug. 30 from 11:00am until time of Celebration of Life Service at 12:30pm at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Born July 3, 1949 in Oak Park, IL to the late John and the late Helen (nee Kanne) he passed away suddenly Aug. 25, 2019. He enjoyed sports and coached softball and loved music and played drums in a band. John was the adoring husband of Deborah (nee Gambotz); loving father of Anthony (Danielle) and Lauren (David) Concepcion; fond brother of Mary Ellen (Rick Coelen) and Pam (Michael Herzmann); beloved uncle of Ryan, Kyle and Colin Jones and Matthew Herzmann; dear friend to many he will be missed by all those whose lives he touched, especially his dog "Baby." For information, call 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
