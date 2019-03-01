|
WHEATON - John P. Lyons, 70. Beloved husband to Peggy (nee Dalton) for 43 years; loving father of Ryan (Jenny), Mary Kate and the late Jimmy; proud grandfather of Max and Colin; dear son of the late Raymond and Katherine; brother of Kathy Malec, Jim Lyons, Patricia (T.J.) Kerkman and the late Mary (Nick, surviving) Sorrentino; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 1:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, March 3, 2019. Friends and family are asked to meet at St. Petronille Church, 420 Glenwood, Glen Ellyn. Mass at 11:00 A.M. Monday, March 4, 2019. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated for the , 1801 S. Meyers, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181. Funeral info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2019