|
|
John "Jack" P. Murphy Sr. Beloved husband for 58 years of Eileen nee Fagan; Dearest father of Eileen Murphy and John Jr. (Lynn); Cherished grandfather of Christopher (Abbey), Matthew, Ryan and Katie; Dearest great grandfather of Aiden and Caroline; Beloved brother of Shirley (Dave) Osman, James (Judy) and the late Lois (the late Gerard) Sitter, the late Rita (the late Robert) Arscott, the late Clair (the late Mildred) Murphy and the late William (Patricia) Murphy; Fond brother-in-law of William (Diane) Fagan and Ann (Ken) Frederking; Loving uncle of many. Proud 60 year member of Plumbers Union Local 130. Village of Hanover Park plumbing inspector for 20 years. A Memorial will be announced at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home 630-250-8588.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 27, 2020