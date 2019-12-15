Daily Herald Obituaries
|
JOHN P. NOONAN

JOHN P. NOONAN Obituary
MOUNT PROSPECT - John P. Noonan was born March 4, 1934 in Chicago to John and Rosella (nee Duffy) Noonan. He died December 13, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. John was a proud 60 year member of Plumbers Local 130. He loved being with his family and enjoyed going to his lake house in Wisconsin. John is survived by his children Daniel (late Barbara) Noonan, Jeanne Wheeler, Patrick (Kristen) Noonan and William (Kristin) Noonan; his grandchildren David, Lauren, Jennifer, Connor, Cameron, Michaela, Ryan, Owen, Molly and Abigale. John is preceded in death by his wife Barbara J. Noonan and by his parents. Visitation Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (4 blocks south of Palatine Road) Arlington Heights and Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. Raymond de Penafort, 301 S. I-Oka Ave., Mount Prospect, IL from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass 10:00 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to , P.O. Box 2151, 501st St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101-2151. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 15, 2019
