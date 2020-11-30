1/
JOHN PATRICK DOHERTY
1955 - 2020
John Patrick Doherty, 65, of Elgin, passed away peacefully in his home on November 26, 2020. He was born on June 8, 1955 the son of Stephen and Wanda (Seyller) Doherty. He graduated from St. Edward High School in 1973. He enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends, and will be dearly missed. Survivors include his wife: Donna (Jarrette); 4 children: Michelle Doherty, Jake (Carol) Doherty, Rachel Doherty and Sam Doherty; his granddaughter: Amiya, and another girl "Hazel" on the way; his mother; Wanda Doherty; and siblings: Michael (Kathleen) Doherty, Cathy Johnston and Jo Pritchard; his "Brother Cousins": "Jack, Terry and Jeff Kramer; along with many family and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Rosie and Harry Seyller, and his brother-in-Law: Donny Johnston. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 5:00pm-9:00pm, at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to a charity of your choice. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com .



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
