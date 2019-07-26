|
GAGES LAKE - It is with great sadness that the family of John Patrick Rudd announce his passing on Tuesday July 23rd 2019, at the age of 64. John will be lovingly remembered by his partner of 30 years, Linda Rowan, his children, Katie (Hank) Paustenbach, John, Greg (Nicole) and Tracy Timm. John will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Johnny, Carissa, Tommy, Matthew, Haylie, Jessica, Henry, Mallory, Lucy, Tyler and Hannah, by his brothers Tom (Amy), Tim (Joan), Frank (Diane) and his sister Sharon. John was born on June 28th 1955 to his parents John W. Rudd and Patricia (O'Grady) Rudd. He grew up in Gurnee IL and was a retired Local 301 Teamster Ready mix driver and also a retiree from Warren Township Highway Department. John "Johnny 2 Step" Rudd with his humor, dancing and laughter will be greatly missed. He loved his children and grandchildren fiercely and his friends and family were everything to him. Visitation will be held at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd. Gurnee IL on Monday July 29th from 4-8pm and on Tuesday July 30th at 10am with a Committal Service following at Accension Cemetery, 1920 Buckley Rd. Libertyville IL. A luncheon and celebration of John's life will be held at Jessie Oaks, 18490 W. Old Gages Lake Rd. Gages Lake IL following the Committal Service. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of John to the United Cerebral Palsy Seguin of Greater Chicago, 3100 S. Central Ave. Cicero IL, ucpseguin.org, to honor John's granddaughter Hannah Timm.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 26, 2019