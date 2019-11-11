Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
JOHN PESCH Obituary
MOUNT PROSPECT - John Pesch, age 91. Beloved Husband of 55 years of Lois Pesch nee Watrin; loving father of Linni Pesch and Thomas (Liliana) Pesch; dear brother of Betty (Norman) Stafford, Dorothy Pesch and the late Frances Pesch. U. S. Air Force Veteran participated in The Berlin Airlift. Visitation Wednesday November 13, 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Save-A-Pet Adoption Center, P.O. Box 266, Grayslake, IL 60030. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 11, 2019
