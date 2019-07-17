ANTIOCH - John R. Carlson, 76 years old, passed away peacefully, Monday July 15, 2019. He was born November 12, 1942 in Chicago, IL the son of the late Norman and Bertha (nee Bush) Carlson. Before his retirement, John worked for over 30 years at Pickard China, Antioch, IL. John was an active member of the Antioch Volunteer Fire Department for over 31 years and was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #525, Antioch, IL. On November 25, 1967 he married Nancy Webster in Des Plaines, IL. Survivors include his wife of nearly 52 years, Nancy; a son, David (Ronda) Carlson of Salem, WI; two grandchildren, Brittiny (Efren Gomez) Carlson and Autumn (Joe Brown) Carlson; a great-grandson, Quincy Gomez; siblings, Marilyn Magnusson of Phoenix, AZ and Judi (Neil) Berndt of Prescott, AZ; sisters-in-law; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held 1PM Saturday July 20, 2019 at the Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St. (Route 83), Antioch, IL 60002, with visitation beginning at 10AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Antioch Fire Department are appreciated. Please sign the online guest book for John at www.strangfh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 17, 2019