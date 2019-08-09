Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
310 S. Wheaton Ave.
Wheaton, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
310 S. Wheaton Ave.
Wheaton, IL
View Map
DEACON JOHN R. COZZENS


1940 - 2019
Deacon John R. Cozzens, age 79, Beloved husband of Dannyae Cozzens; loving father of John Emerson (Andreia) Cozzens, Stephen Vincent (Jennifer) Cozzens and William Elliot Cozzens; cherished grandfather of Dante Cozzens, Ella Cozzens and Max Cozzens. John was a United States Air Force Veteran. John leaves behind many loving relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, August 12th from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton, IL 60187. Interment at St. Michael Cemetery, Wheaton, IL, In lieu of flowers. memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 are appreciated. Funeral information, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 9, 2019
