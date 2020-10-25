1/1
JOHN R. DUNN Jr.
John R. Dunn Jr. beloved husband of Barbara Dunn passed away at home with family present on Tuesday October 20th. Dear father of Karen (John) O'Malley, Jeffrey (Pamela), Brian (Mellanie), Keith (Gwen) Dunn. Loving grandfather of Eric, Matthew, Dessa, Lacey, Cryssie, Tyler, and Breanne. Great-grandfather of Claire and Emma. He was an avid bowler, bridge player, a member of Knights of Columbus, and the Mt. Prospect Community Emergency Response Team. A celebration of John's life will take place at St. Raymond's Parish on November 27th by invitation only. Interment is private at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association. For information, 847-255-7800 or www.FriedrichsFH.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
