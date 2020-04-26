Daily Herald Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for JOHN KOLAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN R. KOLAR


1947 - 2020
JOHN R. KOLAR Obituary
John R. Kolar, 72, a resident of Wildwood, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, IL. He was born November 29, 1947 in Chicago, IL to Ronald and Ruth Kolar. John was a veteran of the US Army having reached the rank of Staff Sergeant. He worked as an electrician and was a career long member of the IBEW Local 150 until he retired in 2004. John enjoyed sports of all kinds and was an avid Packers and Blackhawks fan. John is survived by his sons Robert (Kirsten) Kolar, Kevin (Annamaria) Kolar and Christopher (Erin) Kolar, his grandchildren Magdalen, Ava, Genevieve, and Quinn, his brother Tom Kolar and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial service will be held at a later date. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. For more information please contact 847-223-8122 or visit www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 26, 2020
