John R. Milton, age 82, of Nokomis, FL, passed away on February 14, 2019. He was born in Pomona, KS to H. Truman and Edna Milton on January 26, 1937. John was a graduate of Kansas State University, a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity and served in the US Army. John came to Nokomis in 1998 from Hawthorn Woods, IL. He was a plant manager and worked in the international division of Kraft Foods, retiring after 35 years with the company. John was a member of the Rotary Club, a member at Calusa Lakes Golf Club, an active member at Grace United Methodist Church, leading their travel club and a former member of United Methodist Church in Libertyville. John was active with Habitat for Humanity and a principal member of their recycling team. Surviving family members include his wife, Martha; children, Harry (Bonnie) Milton, Kaydene (Tom) Stachelski, Michelle (Richard) Bunke, Martha's children Ann (Jody) Kelly, Rob (Tina) Benson, and Russell (Carole) Benson; grandchildren, Ryan, Elizabeth, Melissa, Rachael, Ryan, Jillian, Eric, Alex and Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Addison, Katie, Layla, Dylan and Nolan; sister, Judith (Clem) Bartak; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Theresa Ann Ward Milton. Visitation will be from 11:00a.m. until time of services at 12:30 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home Ltd., 120 W. Park Ave. (Route 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Habitat for Humanity. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 20, 2019