SCHAUMBURG - John R. Rafferty, age 91, formerly of Rolling Meadows and Palatine. Beloved husband of the late Alice M. "Lee" Rafferty (nee Kuras) for over 62 years. Devoted father of Mark (Lee) Rafferty, Patti (Mike Baeb) Rafferty, Bob (Dawn) Rafferty and Lynn (Joe) Kudla. Loving grandfather of Alex, Amelia, Morgan, John, Faith, Tyler and Rachel. Caring brother of Michael (MaryAnn) Rafferty, the late Harry (the late Laverne) Rafferty, Alice (the late William) Lowell, Renie (the late William) Strauss and Patricia (Kenneth) Christensen. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Born August 10, 1929, in Chicago, to the late Harry and Irene Rafferty, John passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020. John was a proud veteran of the Korean War. He also was the first city prosecutor for the City of Rolling Meadows and practiced law for over 50 years. He was a great husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by many. All services are private. Interment at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Association, 919 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60611-1676. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com
