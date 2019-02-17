Daily Herald Obituaries
JOHN R. STAFFORD

It is with great sadness that the family of John R. Stafford announces his passing on Monday, January 28, 2019, at the age of 91 years. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Mimi Marcello, and his daughter, Catherine Stafford. John will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 25 years, Stephanie Stafford. He will also be fondly remembered by his daughter, Yvonne Stafford, his stepdaughter, Deborah (Warren) Gaden, by Pilar (Terry) Wood, his granddaughters, Alyssa, Debbie, and Ellen, and his great-granddaughter, Alarese. A private memorial service was held on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Arrangements were made by Friedrichs Funeral Home in Mount Prospect, Illinois.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 17, 2019
