Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
JOHN R. SUYDAM


1930 - 2020
JOHN R. SUYDAM Obituary
John R. Suydam, 89, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Libertyville. He was born Aug. 26, 1930 in Libertyville, where he remained a resident all his life. He was a US Army veteran, having served during the Korean War and was loved by everyone he knew. John was the the owner of the Suydam Limited Partnership, which houses commercial and residential properties in downtown Libertyville. Surviving are 4 children, Sandy (Robert) Miller, Cheryl Suydam Monken, Mike Suydam and Brad (Karen) Suydam; 10 grandchildren, Lon, Jason, Nicole, Trisha, Amanda, Carlie, Taylor, Savanna, Anthony and Thomas; 5 great-grandchildren, Luke, Trent, Sara, Sophie and Zaira and was affectionately known as Popps or PaPa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Georgia Suydam; by his beloved wife, Sara Suydam in 2003; by his sister, Mary Gleason and brother, Tom Suydam. Visitation and services will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville with interment following at Lakeside Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Lakeside Cemetery Renovation Fund, PO Box 500, Libertyville, IL 60048. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 27, 2020
