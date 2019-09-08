|
John Randolph Harrell, 82 of Westlake, OH and formerly of Wheaton and Glen Ellyn, Illinois, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Westlake Village Assisted Living Senior Community. Born April 24, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan, Mr. Harrell was a graduate of Hillsdale College where he was a member of the Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity. He was a Fund Raiser his entire career, first as the Manager in charge of the Chicago Office of the American Cancer Society, then he finished his career as the Director of Development for Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, IL. He served as President of the Chicago Society of Fundraising Executives Inc. Was very active in his community; he was an member of the Wheaton Rotary Club, where he served as president and awarded the honor of Rotarian of the Year, President of the Wheaton Chamber of Commerce, and voted "Volunteer of the Year", United Way "Volunteer Leadership Award", and "Man of the Year" for outstanding service and selfless devotion to the people of the Serenity House. He was an avid golfer, competitive tennis player, and never turned down a good game of poker. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years Jacquie; dear father of Jeffrey (Barbara) and Todd (Jennifer); "Papa John" of Joshua, Brian, Joseph, John, and Fae Harrell. Brother-in-law of Barbara Kirkwood; and Uncle of Heidi Sells (Andrew) and Charlie Hartung (Sharon). He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph "Randy" and Louise (nee Richards) Harrell. Friends may call at the Busch Funeral Home, 32000 Detroit Road, Avon, OH from 2pm-4:00pm, until time of 4:00pm service, Saturday, September 14th. Memorials may be forwarded to his daughter in law's nonprofit called the Village Project, PO Box 40023, Bay Village, OH 44140. For more information call 440-937-6175, or to leave an online condolence visit www.buschcares.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 8, 2019