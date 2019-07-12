Daily Herald Obituaries
John Rochocki, beloved husband for 60 years of the late Rita M. (nee Peplinski); devoted father of Catherine Karsznia and Greg (Julia) Rochocki; cherished grandfather of Daniel and Joseph (Amanda) Karsznia, Rachael (Eddie Aguilera) and Ryan (Roxy) Rochocki; dear brother of Kenneth Rochocki and the late Stephanie Kalish and dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday, family and friends are invited to gather for visitation from 9:00 until 11:30 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) to Corpus Christi Church. Mass 12 Noon. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For information, 630-889-1700.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 12, 2019
