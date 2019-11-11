|
|
Services will be held on Saturday, November 16th at 11:00 AM at Bethany Lutheran Church, 8 South Lincoln Street, in Batavia. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM before the service. A reception will be held following the service at Geneva Golf Club, 831 South Street, Geneva, IL. All who loved him (or even liked him a lot) are invited to drink, eat and toast a life well lived. The price of entrance is a good Jack memory. Happy tears not required but encouraged. Memorials in his name can be given to The United Way, www.unitedway.org or Bethany Lutheran Church, www.bethanybatavia.org. For more information, call Moss Family Funeral Home at 630-879-7900 or visit www.mossfuneral.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 11, 2019