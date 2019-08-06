|
|
John Ronald Baruffi, Jr., born December 1, 1986, died suddenly on August 3, 2019. "Johnny" was a smart, gifted, outgoing, kind-hearted young man who was loved by many and loved everyone he met. He loved music (especially the Grateful Dead) and playing his guitar, spending time with his family and those that he held closest to him. He is survived in death by his mother and stepfather, Carla and Randy Nitch, his father John R. Baruffi, Sr., his sister, Danielle Baruffi, his paternal grandmother, Barbara Baruffi, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Richard and Margrette May, his paternal grandfather, Ronald Baruffi, his uncle, Michael May, and his uncle and godfather, Jerry Baruffi. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Marsh Funeral Home in Gurnee.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 6, 2019