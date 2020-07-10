PARK RIDGE - John S. Manasse, 95, formerly of Arlington Heights, IL, was born August 15, 1924, in Chicago to Joseph and Sarah (Colson) Manasse and passed away July 7, 2020. John was the beloved husband of Virginia (Gats) Manasse; devoted father of Linda Higgins; cherished grandfather of Andrew Higgins; loving brother of Hannah (late Donald) Webster; dear uncle of Sharon (Cloyce) Clark and the late William Webster and the late Donald Webster; and fond cousin of J. Terrel (Doris) Colson. A retired telephone company employee, John was known locally as "Mr. Bear" for his volunteer work on the Hug-A-Bear project, where he was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, Illinois Chapter Life Member Club. The Hug-A-Bear program provided Chicago area police, fire department and paramedics with handmade teddy bears to comfort traumatized children. The bears were also used in hospitals and by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office for child witnesses and child abuse victims to help calm them before testifying in court. John was a dedicated volunteer; he was deemed a "Local Hero" and was included in the Chicago Museum of Science and Industry's Local Hero exhibit, as well as inducted into the City of Chicago Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. Manasse was a finalist of President H.W. Bush's Points of Light program, receiving the President's Volunteer Service Award from the Council on Service and Civic Participation. He was a proud member of the Submarine Veterans of WWII and was awarded Veteran of the Month for the State of Illinois, November 2010. He attended St. James Catholic Church. Visitation will be Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 3-6 p.m. at Lauterburg and Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights, IL, where funeral services will be held Monday, July 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
.