ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - John S. Marchinski, 69, was born November 3, 1949 in Chicago to Casimer and Stella (nee Krol) Marchinski and passed away suddenly August 12, 2019. John was the beloved husband of Bernadette (nee Dobrzycki) Marchinski; loving father of Christopher (Merideth), Dereck (Sharon), Alexa and the late Nicholas Marchinski; cherished grandfather of Brandon, Jackson, Harrison and Evan; dear brother of the late Ronald (Rita) Marchinski; fond brother-in-law of Cynthia (late Robert) Bengl and adored uncle of many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:00 AM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Interment will be private. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 15, 2019