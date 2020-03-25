|
MUNDELEIN - John Sidney Retzinger, born April 3, 1936, died peacefully at home on March 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy (nee DeLong), their children, Jennifer Miller (Patrick), John (Jay) and wife Pilar (nee Vargas), grandchildren, Emily, Kaeti and Joe Miller, Grace Heintz and Anabelle Retzinger. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Alicia. John was always grateful for his wonderful life. His favorite phrase was "we are so lucky." He was exceptionally proud of his family and their accomplishments and never missed a game, concert or event. He was an avid White Sox fan and lucky enough to see them win a World Series. He furthered that love for baseball by coaching in the Mundelein Little League for 8 years. Fishing was a passion which he shared with his West Shore Park neighbors especially the kids who became his fishing buddies. He knew every inch of Diamond Lake where he and Judy have resided for the last 40 years. We will all miss him but happy that we got to share so many "awesome" years with him. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, funeral services are private at this time. A Celebration of John's Life will be planned for a later date. Memorials to Kellogg Cancer Center, Highland Park, Illinois. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 25, 2020