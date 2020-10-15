1/1
JOHN S. TRAGAS
John S. Tragas, 67, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. John was born on Nov 2, 1952 in Magoula, Greece. He immigrated with his parents and brother in 1966 to America at the age of 14. In 1972 John and his brother opened their first restaurant, The Charm Restaurant in Chicago until 1989. John was also the proud owner of Caf 14 in Palatine for 29 years. He always made his customers feel like family. John's love of people and his zeal for life made him the special person he was. He always said "YOU ONLY HAVE ONE LIFE, LIVE IT"! John leaves behind his wife and best buddy, Claudette (nee Melnick) of 42 years; his devoted daughters Diane (Steve) Korbakes, Maria (Jeffrey) Dillner, and Christina (Louie) Paschos; Proudest papou of Katie, Jimmy, Emily, Peter, Johnny, and Sophia; Loving brother of Chris (Vasiliki) Tragas; Dearest uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Visitation, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home 8025 W. Golf Rd., Niles, IL., from 4 - 9 p.m., Relatives and friends are requested to please meet Friday morning at St. George Greek Orthodox Church 2701 N. Sheffield Ave. Chicago, IL. 60614 for 9:30 a.m. Funeral service. Entombment will follow to Queen of Heaven cemetery and Mausoleum. Due to Covid-19 restrictions only a limited number of people can remain in church for service. Masks must be worn in church and cemetery and social distancing must be practiced. In lieu of flowers memorials in his name can be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Arrangements by Nicholas M. Pishos Funeral Director Ltd., Info: 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com.





Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
OCT
16
Funeral service
09:30 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
