ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - John S. Veternik, age 85, of Fox Lake, formerly of Arlington Heights, IL. Beloved husband of the late Gloria (nee Boryca). Loving father of Johnny, Marianne, Robert (Nicole), James and the late William (Kathy) Veternik. Dear grandfather of Dustin, Courtney, Brianna, Aaron, Lauren, Amanda, Christopher, Abby, Ryan and Atlas. Uncle and cousin of many. "Drive Thru" Style Visitation Friday at 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road), Wheeling. Private interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery for their private committal service. During this time of disconnect it is imperative to share your support at www.funerals.pro there you can share a memory, a story or even a picture. Any act of kindness will be greatly appreciated or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 28, 2020