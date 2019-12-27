Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
847-526-2115
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
135 S. Buesching Rd
Lake Zurich, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
135 S. Buesching Rd
Lake Zurich, IL
JOHN SALVATORE (GIOVANNI) DOCIMO

JOHN SALVATORE (GIOVANNI) DOCIMO Obituary
John (Giovanni) Salvatore Docimo, 92, of Barrington Hills passed away on Christmas morning, 2019. He was the loving father to John Docimo (Earlene), Steven Docimo (Anne), the late Linda Kocian (Wayne Haas, former husband and friend Fred Kocian), and Susan Churchill (Robert); proud grandfather to Bradley Docimo (Amber), David Docimo (Kimberly), Jahna Docimo (Drew), Katherine Pett (Carl), William Docimo (Phoebe), Madeline Docimo, James "Dan" Docimo, Jessica Kocian (Christopher Cox), Steven Kocian, Olivia Churchill, Cole Churchill, John Churchill; great-grandfather to twelve; and dear brother-in-law of Mary. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife of nearly 50 years, the former Patricia Ann Proia; his parents William and Lucy Docimo; and siblings Anthony Docimo, Millie Sieja (Leo), and Marie Asta (Michael). John was the former Art Director for Hollister, Inc. in Libertyville, IL. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29, from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, and also on Monday, December 30 from 9:30 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 AM at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 135 S. Buesching Rd., Lake Zurich, IL 60047. Entombment will follow in Windridge Memorial Park, Cary. In lieu of flowers, donations to the are appreciated, . For funeral information, call 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 27, 2019
