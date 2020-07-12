John Serne Carman, 90, died on July 2, 2020, surrounded by family in Elk Grove Village. John led a 20th Century life, filled with genuine hardship and great success. He was born on April 18, 1930 in Chicago to Samuel and Merle (Perrington) Carman, and mostly raised in Chicago except a brief stint in northern Minnesota where his family rode out the worst of the Great Depression. John both made and had great luck, counting Patricia Rein being willing to marry him among the greatest of breaks in life. John was a vibrant and often charming presence in the lives of many and in the various communities and organizations he took part in. John graduated from St. Gregory's High School in 1948, then Loyola University in 1953, and he considered these Catholic Jesuit institutions to be a personal and moral compass for his life. John is an Army veteran, having served in the Korean War from 1953 to 1955 before starting his career in the paper and packaging business. He was working at Georgia Pacific in 1967 when he acted on a deep desire to be his own boss. With his colleague John Morris he started his own business, using a band saw in a basement. Stand Fast Packaging Products today currently makes over $50 million in annual sales and has 120 employees and is led by his son Jay Carman, along with sons John Jr., Keith, and Scott Carman. John also helped to found the Association of Independent Corrugated Converters (AICC) in 1974 and was an active member, including serving on the Board of Directors for several years. In 1985, John was named to the Chicago Area Entrepreneurship Hall of Fame sponsored by the University of Illinois Institute for Entrepreneurship Studies. Always in motion and making friends along the way, John had multiple active pursuits, including basketball, golf, skiing, coaching his children's sports teams, dancing, and travel to pursue his hobbies. One of his deepest loves was horses, plying his luck (mostly) winning on racehorses and then owning and racing thoroughbreds for 10 years, buying his first racehorse Wilhelm in 2000. His love of fun lasted all his life, and even in later years he still walked down the street dressed up as a vampire to accompany his granddaughter at Halloween. As an only child, John wanted a robust and extended family. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia; five sons, John Jr. (Jacquie Humphrey), Jay (Terry Jacobson), Keith (Rochelle Johnson), Scott (Theresa Stanke), and Jeffrey; one daughter, Kristin Carman (Kelly Devers); ten grandchildren, Jake, Sam, Daniel, Brian, Kevin, Jessica, Ryan, Gabe, Danielle, and Isabel; and four great-grandchildren, Gavin, Peyton, Kaeden, and Scarlett. The family is forever grateful to the extraordinary and loving care provided to John by his caregivers, Shirly Hastings, Ziggy Yntig, Israel Orculio, Joe Klem and Joel Cabalar; and his daughter-in-law, Terry. A fitting celebration of John's life will be deferred until the Spring. For now, observances will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chicago Alzheimer's Association
or Mercy Home
in Chicago.