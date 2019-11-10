|
John Steven Redford beloved husband for 49 years of Helen Redford (nee Robles); loving father of Robert D. Redford and James Waldrup Redford; devoted grandfather of Ethan Redford; cherished brother of Carol Redford (deceased), Morgana Redford, and David Costilow; loving uncle and friend to many. Steve worked most of his adult life for Medline Industries, Inc., most recently as Director of Creative Services before retiring in 2015. A celebration of Steve's life and a reception will be held at 4pm-7pm, November 12, 2019 at the United Methodist Church of Libertyville at 429 Brainerd Ave., Libertyville, IL 60048. Memorial contributions may be sent to the or the American Cancer Association. For more information, call 847-986-6146.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 10, 2019