Home

POWERED BY

Services
United Methodist Church
429 Brainerd Ave
Libertyville, IL 60048
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
United Methodist Church of Libertyville
429 Brainerd Ave
Libertyville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN REDFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN STEVEN REDFORD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN STEVEN REDFORD Obituary
John Steven Redford beloved husband for 49 years of Helen Redford (nee Robles); loving father of Robert D. Redford and James Waldrup Redford; devoted grandfather of Ethan Redford; cherished brother of Carol Redford (deceased), Morgana Redford, and David Costilow; loving uncle and friend to many. Steve worked most of his adult life for Medline Industries, Inc., most recently as Director of Creative Services before retiring in 2015. A celebration of Steve's life and a reception will be held at 4pm-7pm, November 12, 2019 at the United Methodist Church of Libertyville at 429 Brainerd Ave., Libertyville, IL 60048. Memorial contributions may be sent to the or the American Cancer Association. For more information, call 847-986-6146.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -