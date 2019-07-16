|
|
MUNDELEIN - Visitation for John T. Klauss, 85, is from 5-7 PM Tuesday July 23, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home P.C., 219 W. Maple Ave. (two blocks west of Route 45 on Route 176), Mundelein. Memorial service will begin at 7 PM. He was born January 5, 1934 in Chicago to Carl and Mary (nee Stiakia) Klauss and died Monday July 8, 2019 at Autumn Leaves in Vernon Hills. Before retirement John was a firefighter for the City of Chicago for 32 years. He was also a retired Tilesetter. He is survived by his sons John (Laura) Klauss, James Klauss, his grandchildren Adam, Kelly, Ashley, Bre, Kyle and Brett Klauss. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Phyllis (nee Nottger). For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 16, 2019