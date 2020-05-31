JOHN T. PICCHIOTTI
PARK RIDGE - John T. Picchiotti, age 92, of Arlington Heights, formerly of Park Ridge. Beloved husband of the late Angie (nee Catania). Loving father of Karen (Robert) Wiersbe, John (Amy), Mark and Bob (Karyn). Devoted grandfather of Christopher (Stephanie) and Kyle (Sabrina) Wiersbe, Sam, Frank and Jack Picchiotti, and John, Grace, and Luke Picchiotti. Great-grandfather of Ian, Ava, and Ivy Wiersbe. John graduated from Austin High School and signed with the Chicago Cubs organization as a 17-year-old recruit, playing throughout the 1940s. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. John started and was the owner of Homestead Realty in Oak Park/River Forest for over three decades. His greatest joy was his family, and he never missed an event as a father or a grandfather, spending many happy years attending countless little league, high school and college events, which he enjoyed watching even more than his beloved Cubs. Services and interment will be private. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654 or www.catholiccharities.net/donate. Arrangements entrusted to Ryan-Parke Funeral Home. Please visit, http://www.ryan-parke.com to sign John's guestbook.



Published in Daily Herald on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Not sure what to say?

1 entry
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home
