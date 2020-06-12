DES PLAINES - John T. Rakow, 79, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge from Covid-19 Virus. John was born June 26, 1940, in Chicago, to the late John W. Rakow and Ethel M. (nee Gerken) Rakow; loving brother to Joan Pope, Cleo (Dale) Tazbier, preceded in death by his brother Richard Rakow, sister Miriam (Tom) Inglis, and Brother-in-law Brian Pope. He was a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. John was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan. For more information, please visit OehlerFuneralHome.com or call 847-824-5155.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.