ELK GROVE VILLAGE - John (Jack) Thomas Coffman, Sr. passed away on April 14, 2020. Jack was a resident of Elk Grove for 60 years. He was born on August 16, 1935 to the late John and Eleanor Coffman. Jack graduated from Loyola University and was married to Marianne Coffman (nee Lunn) for 62 years. He served in the U.S. Army as a Second Lieutenant. Jack was a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and the Chicago Motion Picture Operators Local 110. Through his entrepreneurial spirit and marketing talents, he developed three independent regional and national businesses. Jack served as the President of the Elk Grove Lake Estates HOA for over 30 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Marianne, children John (Carolyn) Coffman Jr, Cathy (Don) Kauffold and Chris Coffman. He is also survived by one brother, Bob Coffman. Jack loved, enjoyed, and spoiled his grandchildren and treasured spending time with them at the beach, fishing or boating. He was recently crowned family UNO champion by his grandchildren. Each will hold many fun and warm memories of their "Pa Jack" - Laura Coffman, Clare Coffman, Vance Kauffold, Patrick Kauffold, Kate Kauffold, and Alexander Coffman. Jack was an avid and focused fisherman, always strategizing each of his fishing adventures - leaving little to chance. His steady counsel, judgment, protection and fierce love for his wife and family never faltered and will be greatly missed. Services will be private.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 17, 2020