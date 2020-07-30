1/
John Thomas Kenney passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on July 17, 2020, at the age of 58. John graduated from Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago. He was an enthusiastic Chicago sports fan and a kind, loving brother and friend. John is survived by siblings, Patty Esposito (Robert), Nancy Waltz (Ronald), JoAnne Kenney, Kathy Oliversen (Gregory), Robert Kenney (Renee), Karen Pellar (Jeffery), Michael Kenney (Sharon). John has 14 nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Marianne. A mass will be held at St. Hubert's Church with limited attendance on Friday, July 31. Those who wish to remember John in a special way may donate a gift in his honor to the Franciscan Outreach Homeless Shelter in Chicago.



Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 30, 2020.
