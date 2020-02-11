|
BATAVIA - John Thomas "Abe" Lincoln, 90, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Delnor Community Hospital following a brief illness. Abe was born June 2, 1929 in Chicago the son of John and Meryl (Longnecker) Lincoln. He was united in marriage to Lois Anderson December 4, 1948 in Batavia. Abe served in the United State Army during the Korean War. Abe was a savvy man who owned and operated Abe and Doc's automotive service station in Batavia. In retirement Abe stayed active; he learned to scuba dive, became an airplane pilot and with his adored wife became an accomplished dancer. He is survived by his four children, Thomas Lincoln, Peggy (David) Dorrance, Cynthia (Kenneth) Doty and Mark (Meg) Lincoln; nine grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife,Lois. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in River Hills Memorial Park in Batavia.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 11, 2020