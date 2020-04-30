|
DIXON, IL - After a seven-year battle with schizophrenia, John Thomas "Tommy" Neuroth died Saturday April 25, 2020. He was born October 17, 1994 in McHenry, IL, the son of John A. and Alicia (Joly) Neuroth. Before his illness, Tommy was an avid RC car enthusiast, and very talented at building and programing computers. He was preceded in death by his father, John; grandmother, Elaine; and his grandfather, Charles Joly. Tommy is survived by his mother, Alicia; sister, Audrey (Adam); and nieces, Sophia and Bostin, all of Dixon. He is also survived by his paternal grandfather, Lee Neuroth of Ingleside, IL; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. It is our greatest hope that Tommy is at peace now from the demons in his mind that have been haunting him these last years. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial of cremains will be at a later date at St. Bede Cemetery in Ingleside. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness Sauk Area chapter, namisaukarea.org/donate_now. Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon. Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 30, 2020