JOHN THOMAS RAE Sr.
1945 - 2020
ST. CHARLES - John Thomas Rae Sr., 75, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 surrounded by his family. John was born May 26, 1945 in Chicago, IL. He was the son of Raymond and Viola Rae. He married Sue Margel on February 21, 1969 in Chicago, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Sue Rae; two children, John Rae Jr. of Lake in the Hills, IL and Lisa (Mark) Schmidt of Elburn, Illinois; one sister-in-law Linda Colleran; and five grandchildren, Amanda (Gage) Steger, Melissa (Clayton) Brundige, Katelyn (Mateusz) Schmidt, Emma Rae and Xander Rae; and many nieces and nephews. He deeply loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. John was blessed with a very fulfilling life. Throughout his days he accomplished many things, such as serving in the Vietnam War through the United States Marine Corps, running a business of carpentry, and also building many homes, one of which he enjoyed with his wife Sue for the last twenty years. When he was not busy with these accomplishments, John enjoyed tinkering with tools and fixing things. He lived by his motto, "in theory, it should work." He was patient with creation and trusted the system of which he would build upon, which was a perfect foundation he crafted for his family to learn from. John enjoyed being outside tending to his lawn with his John Deere tractor, gardening, admiring nature, and he especially loved going on adventures with his grandchildren. He also thoroughly enjoyed helping out friends and family when they needed anything, and never asked for anything in return. His unwavering faith of things working out stayed with him until the end. A private service will be held at John's residence for the family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Association. To leave an online condolence or remembrance to the family, visit the funeral homes' obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home Geneva, 630-232-7337.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 17, 2020.
