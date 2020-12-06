1/
JOHN THOMAS "JACK" RODERICK Sr.
BATAVIA - John Thomas "Jack" Roderick, Sr. passed away November 20, 2020, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Nancy; loving father of Kristen (Ian) Weissman, Tracy (James) Creamer and John (Jill) Roderick, Jr.; adored grandfather of Zoe and Asher Weissman, Logan, Kaylin, Hadley and McKinley Creamer, Haley Beach, and Greyson, Finnley and Emerson Roderick. Jack was a lifelong aviator, earning his private pilot's license at 16. He proudly served as a Navy pilot for 12 years, including 2 tours in Vietnam and reaching the rank of Lieutenant Commander. Jack continued to follow his passion for flying with United Airlines. He retired after flying with UAL for 32 years, many of which as Captain. Jack was an avid hobbyist and collector of all things trains, planes and books. He proudly volunteered at the Batavia Public Library as well as the Air Classics Museum of Aviation in Sugar Grove, where he also served on the board of directors. He was a Mason, as well as a member of the VFW, American Legion, Navy League, Vietnam Veterans of America and the Airline Pilots Association. He was a graduate and lifelong alumni member to his alma mater, Penn State University. Jack will be buried at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the Air Classics Museum of Aviation. Donations can be sent via mail to 43W624 US Rt. 30, Sugar Grove, IL 60554 or through their website at www.airclassicsmuseum.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
