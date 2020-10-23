ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - John Torchalski was loved by his family and well-liked by his friends and neighbors. His favorite expressions were: "I had a good life!" and "God Bless America!" John had the courage and strength to persevere though many challenges he encountered in life. He survived World War II; later served in the US Army; then had a career in the lumber business. John was a devoted husband for 65 years, and was a loving father and grandfather. John married his wife Magdalen in April 1951. They raised three children: Michael (Leslie), Joanne (Thomas) Kloepfer, and Andrew (Pamela). They celebrated and took great joy in the lives of their seven grandchildren: Lauren, Matthew, Nicholas; Kirsten, Jennifer, Nathan; Sydney; and two great-grandchildren, Georgia and Benjamin. John was preceded in death by his wife Magdalen Torchalski. Visitation will be Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Those wishing to attend John's funeral remotely may do so by watching the live video stream on his Tribute Wall at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
, where you can also leave a memory or message of condolence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Edna Catholic Church.