LOMBARD - John Vesevick, 87, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Lombard, Illinois Sept. 7th, 2020. John was born September 10, 1932 in Chicago to Charlotte and John Vesevick. He married his high school sweetheart, Jeraldine Burghart on August 21, 1954. She passed away December 11, 2017. They attended Amundsen High School where John became an All City basketball star. After graduation he joined the Army stationed in Florida then California. After the Army, he attended Idaho State where he played basketball. He moved to Lombard taking a job with Wyeth where he worked for more than 40 years. John also loved playing golf with his friends and family and loved his dog, Barney. He leaves to mourn 1 sister, Delores Vesevick; 3 sons and 2 daughters, Cari (Gregg) Harks, Michael (Katherine) Vesevick, Jeffrey (Lori) Vesevick, Cathy (Myron) Yocum and Tim (Lesley) Vesevick. Also, 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He is preceded by his parents; and sisters, Patricia (Chuck) Brassert, Marie (Ken) Eggen, Florence (John) Zydowsky and Jerry (Virgil) Jones. A private ceremony will be held at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery.







