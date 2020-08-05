MOUNT PROSPECT - John W. Burger, 68, was born on April 4, 1952, to the late Charles and late Eva Burger and passed away August 2, 2020. John was the loving brother of Charles Burger; caring uncle of Eric (Lisa) Burger and Brandon Burger and great-uncle to Lily Burger. Memorial Visitation will take place Friday, August 7, 2020 from 3-8pm at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St., Des Plaines, IL. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Oehler Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allows 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear facemasks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. For funeral and donation info, 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com
