|
|
John W. "Jack" Hayes died peacefully in his sleep on December 3rd in Westerville, Ohio. He was 97. He was born in Naperville, Illinois, on February 3, 1922, to John R. and Bertha (Baumgartner) Hayes. He graduated from Naperville High School in 1940 and attended Loyola University and DePaul University before joining the Army Air Corps in August 1942. He married his wife, (Rita) Jean Barnhart, during flight training in Hondo, Texas, in October 1943. Following flight training, he flew 44 combat missions in B-24 bombers in the Pacific during World War II. Upon his discharge from the service in 1946, he returned to Naperville with his wife and infant son, John Jr., and commenced a long career with the Santa Fe Railway, where he rose to become Vice President and Secretary of Santa Fe Southern Pacific Corporation. He retired in 1984. Following his retirement, he and his wife designed and built their dream home in Penns Valley in central Pennsylvania, to be a gathering place for their extended family. "Pennd'monium" was completed in 1985 and has served as a family refuge ever since. Jack and Jean came to live with their daughter, Michelle Hynson, and her husband, Rick, in Thiensville, Wisconsin, in 2005 in order to care for Jean during the late stages of her Alzheimer's disease. She died in 2008. Jack moved into an assisted living facility in Westerville, Ohio, near son, Jeff and his wife, Linda, in 2017. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean, his parents, and four of his sisters, Mary Ann Hayes, Juanita Hayes, Patricia Cena, and Elizabeth Cena. He is survived by his sister, Helene (Charles) Walsh, of Gaithersburg, Maryland; three sons, John Jr. (Vanessa), of Forest Grove, Oregon, Jeffrey (Linda), of Westerville, Ohio, Michael (Patricia), of Boxborough, Massachusetts; one daughter, Michelle (Richard) Hynson, of Thiensville, Wisconsin; daughter-in-law Joanne Hayes, of Brattleboro, Vermont; 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that friends consider making a donation to the in memory of Jean Hayes (225 North Michigan Avenue; Floor 17; Chicago, IL 60601) https://www.alz.org/
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 15, 2019