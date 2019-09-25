|
|
BUFFALO GROVE - John W. Marienthal, age 73. Beloved husband of Karole (nee Kraft) for 50 years. Loving dad of Matthew (Maureen) and Kristopher Marienthal. Dear grandfather of Ryan, Konner, Jane and Aria. Uncle and cousin of many. John served as Buffalo Grove Village Trustee for 27 years starting in 1975. Memorial Visitation Friday, 10:00 am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove, IL followed by an 11:00 am Life Celebration Mass. Inurnment St. Joseph Cemetery Private. To leave a condolence or for more information, visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 25, 2019