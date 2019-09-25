Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10 N. Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10 N. Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN MARIENTHAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN W. MARIENTHAL


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN W. MARIENTHAL Obituary
BUFFALO GROVE - John W. Marienthal, age 73. Beloved husband of Karole (nee Kraft) for 50 years. Loving dad of Matthew (Maureen) and Kristopher Marienthal. Dear grandfather of Ryan, Konner, Jane and Aria. Uncle and cousin of many. John served as Buffalo Grove Village Trustee for 27 years starting in 1975. Memorial Visitation Friday, 10:00 am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove, IL followed by an 11:00 am Life Celebration Mass. Inurnment St. Joseph Cemetery Private. To leave a condolence or for more information, visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now