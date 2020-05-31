JOHN W. MULDOON
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - John W. Muldoon, 86, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020. John was born in Evanston, IL to the late John L and Mary Margaret (nee Powers) Muldoon. John is survived by his loving children, John Patrick (Melissa) and Kathleen Erin (Chris Pauly) Muldoon-Pauly. Dear grandfather of John Ryan Muldoon, Michael P. (Crystal) Muldoon and Kyle T. Muldoon. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan S. Muldoon. Fond brother of Daniel (Shirley) Muldoon, Suellen (Bob) Riley, Mary Kay Canupp and Terrence (Susan) Muldoon, beloved uncle of many. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we will coordinate with Glueckert Funeral Home to arrange a family and friend gathering to celebrate John's life at a future date, please see additional details on John's memorial at www.glueckertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Daily Herald on May 31, 2020.
