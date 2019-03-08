|
ELGIN - John W. Van Hoesen Sr., age 75, of Elgin. Beloved husband of 51 years of Mary Van Hoesen (Suerth), loving father of Catherine (Jim) Bonczyk, John (Kelly) Van Hoesen Jr., and Deborah (Kevin) Quaid. Loving Grandfather of Jenna and Nathan Bonczyk, Teaghan and Sean Van Hoesen, Abbey, Mary Kate, and Lizzie Quaid. Survived by his loving brothers Marty (Jeannie) Van Hoesen, Richard (Jeni) Van Hoesen, Jim (the late Jeanne) Van Hoesen and sister-in-laws Jean (Jim) Cosgrove, Leslie (the late Bob) Suerth, and Diane (the late Tom) Suerth. Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. John was the owner of Van Hoesen Industries and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Visitation 2:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Road), Streamwood/Schaumburg. Funeral Monday 9:15a.m. going to St. Hubert Catholic Church, Mass 10:00a.m. Following service, cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , or to Misericordia, www.misericordia.com, would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 8, 2019