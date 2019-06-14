John Weldon Claussen of Woodridge, IL passed May 8th 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville, IL. John was born May 31st, 1933 and was the son of Henry John Claussen and Alice Claussen of Shelbyville, MO. John enlisted into the Air Force and served in the Korean War. While he was stationed in the military he met his wife Carolina and married. He returned to Missouri with his wife and attended Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville, MO and majored in Accounting. John worked for the Internal Revenue Service where he was a Supervisory Internal Revenue Agent and employed for 31 years until he retired at the age 55. Prior and after his retirement he enjoyed spending time at a family homestead farm in Missouri. John received a heart transplant at the age of 60 and survived 26 years with the new heart and thrived in spite of many complications related to the transplant. He was dedicated to his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his wife Carolina Claussen August 23, 2009. John is survived by his son John William Claussen and daughter Carrie Jo Ann Crandall, his four grandchildren, Kessler Carlyle Kerr 26, Erin Renee Claussen 26, Ian Cooper Kerr 24, and John Evan Claussen 22. His sister and brother-in-law Norma and Bernie Clemenson of Quincy, IL. John's remains were cremated and a funeral/memorial service will be held at St. Elizabeth Seton, 2220 Lisson Rd., Naperville, IL 60565 on Tuesday, June 25th at 10:00 am. To send cards to the family of John Weldon Claussen, please send c/o 3111 Scenicwood Ln., Woodridge, IL 60517. Memorials may be made to Knights of Columbus Council #10025, St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 2220 Lisson Road, Naperville, IL 60565. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary