MOUNT PROSPECT - John Werderitch, age 97, formerly of Mount Prospect, passed away August 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Werderitch. Loving father of the late Gerald, Richard, and Ronald (Char). Cherished grandfather of Katie (Bryan) Salado, Jackie (Jason) Buchert, Matthew (Amber) Werderitch, Julia Werderitch, Chuck (Chris) Horvat, Mike (Stephanie) Horvat, great-grandfather of Mason, Jada, Dakota, Jackson, Bryce, Colton, Joleigh. Dear brother of Edward Werderitch. Fond uncle of many. Preceded in death by his parents Louis and Justine, brother Louis Werderitch, and great-grandson Nash Werderitch. Veteran of World War II as a member of the Army Air Corps. Visitation Thursday, August 15th, 3:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect. Funeral Service Friday, August 16th, 10:30 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JourneyCare Hospice, 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL 60025 or The March of Dimes, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 18819, Atlanta, GA 31126. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 14, 2019